Harry J. Olson purchase agreement goes to full council without recommendation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Thursday evening the Finance and Personnel Committee met to discuss a resolution for the future of the Harry J. Olson Senior Center at La Crosse City Hall.
The resolution was referred without recommendation to the full council.
Harry J. Olson Executive Director Erin Goggin stood firm as she said the original deal for the building was to be sold for $1 before a list of covenants and restrictions added later in a purchase agreement--one of those being to pay the city back for the investments taxpayers made over time.
Members of the center and neighbors filled the council chambers to show support for the center.
The city still owns the building as they provide electricity and lawn care for the facility.
Goggin said the center is prepared to pay property taxes and refurbish the building as they have already began fundraising for a new roof. And, per the resolution, if the center should fail on it's own the city could buy back the building for $1.
"We understand the concern of the city we do not want to be a burden on the city," Goggin said. "We understand that the city would take the building back and that's what's fair here I think. Give us a chance."
During discussion, District 13 Council Member Mark Neumann said he spent a lot of time looking through past legislation and could not find a document stating the council made a decision in years past.
District 1 Council Member Andrea Richmond said that the matter was voted on in 2016 to sell the building for a dollar. She added that the pandemic may have delayed the process of writing a purchase agreement and different covenants were added to the agreement written in 2021.
The full council will meet to decide on the matter on January 12.