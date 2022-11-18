Harry J. Olson Senior Center staff concerned over building's future

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The City of La Crosse has stated that the Harry J. Olson Senior Center may possibly be used for overnight shelter.
Executive Director of Harry J. Olson Erin Goggin is concerned over the facility being used as a shelter, as the furnishings inside the facility are bought from the organization and members.
"The fact that they want to use this building as a homeless shelter, it's an old building it's not appropriate it wouldn't be able to withstand the hard use," Goggin said.
The City of La Crosse still owns the building and still provides electricity and lawn care after the termination of the lease in 2020.
The city released a statement in part saying if an emergency shelter is requested by Catholic Charities the Mayor would make a declaration.
The Southside Neighborhood Center would be the first place Catholic Charities would direct individuals. If it were to become full there is a possibility of opening up the Harry J. Olson Senior Center for use as a shelter.
Security would be provided by the city at the Southside Neighborhood Center during its use as an overnight shelter with occupants required to leave before 8 a.m. for daytime use. The same rules would apply to the Harry J. Olson Senior Center.
Goggin said she continues to try filing resolutions to purchase the building from the city.