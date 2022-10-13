Harter's next free shred event this Friday and Saturday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Twice a year, Harter's Quick Clean Up Service allows people and businesses to discard unwanted documents for free. Their next such event is this Friday and Saturday.
It takes place from 8 a.m. until noon on both days. During the last one in April, they had a record 1,018 customers. The previous high was 801.
Those who take advantage of the opportunity are limited to 100 pounds. Any more than that results in a service charge. The usual cost to shred 100 pounds is $25. Any collected paper is be destroyed and recycled.
Sales and Customer Service Manager Jeff Holmquist says that despite being free, it can actually improve business moving forward.
"We get a lot of calls in that regard," Holmquist said. "What we get in a lot of cases is some of our existing customers brining us large orders as well. There's several that take advantage of the first 100 pounds free, but we get many that bring us hundreds of pounds of paper. So it's a good event."
Harter's is located at 2850 Larson Street in La Crosse.