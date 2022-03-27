 Skip to main content
HATCH WATCH: The first Decorah eaglet is here!

  • Updated
DECORAH, Iowa (KWWL) -- The wait is over, the first baby eagle has arrived at the Decorah North Nest!

The Raptor Resource Project says hatching typically begins in late March to early April; so the arrival came right on time.

The Raptor Resource Project began in 1989 to preserve and study bald eagles.

The eaglets are taken care of by their mom in mid-to-late June then disperse between August and October while the adults remain in the area year round.

To watch a live stream of the Decorah eagle nest, click here.

