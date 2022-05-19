Hawk High Dairy Farm set to host Monroe County Dairy Breakfast

NORWALK, Wis. (WXOW)- The Hawk High Dairy Farm is preparing for the 41st Annual Monroe County Dairy Breakfast.
For the Hawk Dairy Farm, agriculture runs through the veins of the Rynes family.
The Rynes family is now under its third generation of family management.
Manager of the farm Walker Rynes said after graduating from the University of Wisconsin Platteville, he knew his place was on his family's farm.
"I worked at a bank for like a year and I knew it from day one that it wasn't going to work. I can say it for both my brother and my sister too we enjoy being outside and working." Rynes said.
Now Walker Rynes and his family get to host this years Dairy Breakfast and he is excited to give the kids attending a taste of the experience he had as a child growing up on the farm working with his grandparents.
The event will showcase antique tractors and animals, and also provide a bounce house.
Chairperson of the Monroe County Dairy Breakfast Committee Keith Giraud said this event is a great way for people to reconnect with agriculture.
"A lot of people are disconnected." Giraud continued, "People really enjoy coming out and seeing the cows. It's just a great opportunity to see where there milk and dairy products come from."
The event is scheduled for June 4th at the Hawk High Dairy Farm and open to all with a $5.00 admission good from 7am to 11am.