Hazy skies due to fires out West

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - You may have noticed a haze in the air recently.
That's from wildfire smoke billowing out of California.
The smoke from those fires can travel thousands of miles and cause air quality issues here in the Upper Midwest.
People with underlying respiratory conditions may want to say inside as much as possible for the next few days according to medical experts.
"What those very fine particles can do, is go to the deepest areas of your lungs, cause oxidative stress and the oxidative stress can worsen breathing in people with underlying asthma and COPD," said Dr. Dayne Voelker, an allergist with Mayo Clinic Health System.
Over 270,000 acres have burned in California and more than 300,000 acres in Idaho this year. More fires rage in Washington and Montana as well.