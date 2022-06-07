Headlining Great River Sound, Tom Wopat gives thanks to teachers

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - A popular free summer concert series returned to Onalaska on Tuesday with a one-of-a-kind headliner.
Tom Wopat, who many may remember as "Luke" in the Dukes of Hazzard TV series, has performed in films and on many a Broadway stage. Tuesday evening, the Tony-nominated actor brought his musical talents to Dash Park to kick-off the Great River Sound concert series.
The Lodi, WI native said can trace the root of his success to his Wisconsin roots.
"I was always really proud of being from Wisconsin," said Wopat. "And when I grew up in the 50s and 60s, Wisconsin public schools were awesome. I basically got my total start from public school teachers. Anytime I get a chance to give back to the state, I do."
Before his evening set, Wopat played a special show for fans at Bethany Lutheran Homes in Onalaska. He told News 19 he's playing more of these small gatherings as he tours and loves giving back to communities through music.
Wopat's appearance at Great River Sound was sponsored by Dave and Barb Skogen.
The Onalaska Hilltopper Rotary Club hosts the free series each Tuesday evening from 6:30 to 8:30.
Here's the rest of the Great River Sound concert series line-up:
- June 14 - TUGG
- June 21 - Crooked Willow
- June 28 - Tequila Brothers
- July 5 - 1AChord
- July 12 - Tommy Bentz
- July 19 - The Flyin' A's
- July 26 - Amanda Grace
- August 2 - Sal and Dean
- August 9 - Gregg Hall
- August 16 - Ryan Howe
- August 23 - Andy Hughes & the Mighty Few and The Lake Effect
- August 30 - String Ties