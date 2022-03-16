Health officials encourage mindful drinking ahead of St. Patrick's Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Local health officials want to remind people to be mindful of their drinking this St. Patrick's Day.
Mindful drinking means paying attention to the number of drinks consumed, taking breaks and drinking water between alcoholic beverages and knowing when you think you've had enough to drink.
Mindful drinking avoids restrictions, instead, it is a long-term approach to stay healthy and safe while enjoying a few cocktails.
"It's not asking people to quit drinking," Wellness Education Specialist at Gundersen Health System Shayna Schertz said. "It could be cutting down... it could just be reviewing the relationship with alcohol."
Experts say mindful drinking has many benefits; including more energy for exercise, better sleep, improved immune system and a boost a self-confidence.