Health officials remind families to get children caught up on routine vaccinations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As kids get ready to head back to school, health officials want to make sure they are up to date on vaccinations.
Experts with Gundersen Health System say because we are no longer under a public health emergency, schools will once again require students to be up to date on their vaccinations.
That means getting Tetanus, Chicken Pox, Hepatitis B and the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) shots.
Health officials say many families fell behind on these routine vaccinations in recent years.
"What changed during the pandemic was people were just not comfortable going into the clinic where there could be an exposure to COVID or any other virus floating around," Supervisor for the Gundersen Health System Vaccine Clinic Tracy Dayton said.
She said Gundersen's Vaccine Clinic in Onalaska is located on the fourth floor of the building.