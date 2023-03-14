Health officials urge travelers to stay up to date with vaccinations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- As more and more people travel this spring, UW Health is urging people to keep their health in mind.
UW Health emergency medicine physician Dr. Jeff Pothof said because the US is in a better place with the COVID-19 pandemic, more people will be traveling.
With that, he said staying up to date with COVID and influenza vaccinations are important.
"I think it's just a good idea to take preventative steps that preserve our health and make it more likely that we can do the things we find enjoyable or the things that are important to ourselves," Pothof said. "As it comes to preventative health, whether it's vaccines or things like that, it's a very small effort to these things. Get a vaccine or take daily medications, things like that."
He added that wearing a mask in crowded areas, like in airports or on a plane, can help.
For those traveling overseas, Pothof refers people to the CDC's website for requirements and recommendations for travel destinations.
"For international travel, it can get a little bit trickier.," Pothof said. "There are a lot of diseases that really aren't present in the United States that are absolutely present in other parts of the world that can be prevented with some simple stops - whether that's vaccination or prophylactic medications."
Preventative measures for traveling outside the US can include vaccinations for yellow fever, malaria and typhoid.
Pothof said it's smart to look into medical travel insurance and healthcare for where you travel.