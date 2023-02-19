1 in 3 parents give fever-reducing medicine when it may not be needed, new poll says

Weather Alert

...Multi-Faceted Winter Storm from Tuesday Evening through Thursday... .A complex and highly impactful winter storm is shaping up for Tuesday evening through Thursday. The heaviest snow arrives in two waves, the first on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning along an axis between interstates 90 and 94, where amounts of 3 to 7 inches are expected. While the snow tapers off during the morning on Wednesday, the combination of ongoing light snow showers and increasing northeasterly winds during the day may result in travel impacts due to blowing and drifting of snow. The second wave of snow arrives Wednesday evening and looks to produce at least another 6 inches of snow over the watch area with strong winds continuing to lead to reduced visibilities. By the time the storm departs on Thursday evening, some locations in the watch may see over a foot of snow over the course of the two days. This looks to be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with many facets. Travel could be severely impacted at times. With some adjustments in the storm track possible, along with uncertainties in where the heavier snow bands and favored wintry mix areas lie along the southern border of the storm track, expect refinements to the forecast over the next few days. ...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches over the course of two days with some locations seeing amounts in excess of a foot. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...There will be two main rounds of snow. The first from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning and the second from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. While the snow will lessen between these two rounds, increasing winds and blowing snow may result in continued travel difficulties. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&