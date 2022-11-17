3 keys to quit smoking on this Great American Smokeout

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Thursday is what's known as the Great American Smokeout -- a day when the American Cancer Society focuses on encouraging people to put out the cigarettes for the last time.
Health experts emphasize even for those who have tried quitting in the past, it's always worth another go. They suggest making incremental changes and learning from every attempt. Starting to quit, comes down to three things:
"What we think is most successful is pick a day you're going to commit to, think about if you've tried to quit before what has happened, but most importantly talk to some people," said Matt Flory, a Cancer Support Senior Manager with the ACS.
Flory added that even for longtime smokers, the health and financial benefits start showing up within just weeks of quitting. For example, increased lung function and circulation tend to happen within 2-3 weeks.
When it comes to talking with people, Flory suggested starting with a trusted physician to see what strategies might work best. He said talking with family and friends about quitting is also key to have accountability and support during the process.
The American Cancer Society does offer resources and support as well. Visit cancer.org or call 1-800-227-2345 to get started.