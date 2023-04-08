5 easy steps to get healthier

Weather Alert

...A Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued by 12 PM CDT this afternoon. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. The river is forecast to fall below flood stage. * WHERE...Black River Near Galesville. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 4:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 11.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:00 AM CDT Saturday was 12.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to continue to fall below 12.0 feet today. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&