About 100,000 nurses left the workforce due to pandemic-related burnout and stress, survey finds

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...
Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin zones.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Crawford,
Allamakee and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

.Anomalous warm temperatures will continue to melt snowpack across
northern and western Minnesota and northern Wisconsin today. This
will result in increase river flows along the Mississippi River and
flooding starting this weekend in some locations.

The following forecast crests are based solely on snow melt.

Lake City, MN between 17 and 18 feet - April 20-21
Alma, WI between 14 and 15 feet - April 20-21
Minnesota City, MN between 662 and 663 feet - April 21-22
Winona Dam 5A, MN between 657 and 658.5 feet - April 21-22
Winona, MN between 16 and 17.5 feet - April 21-22
Trempealeau, WI between 649 and 650.5 feet - April 21-22
La Crescent, MN between 642 and 643.5 feet - April 21-23
La Crosse, WI between 13.5 and 15 feet - April 21-23
Genoa, WI between 632.5 and 634.5 - April 22-24
Lansing, IA between 15 and 17 feet - April 24-26
Lynxville, WI between 625.5 and 627.5 feet - April 24-26
McGregor, IA between 18.5 and 20.5 feet - April 22-24
Guttenberg, IA between 16 and 18 feet - April 22-24

There may be a second crest due to flow coming in from the Wisconsin
River for McGregor and Guttenberg, IA.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1130 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, Water goes over the road in the 600 block
of Shore Acres Road. Many La Crosse River Marsh trails are under
water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.4 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Again Today...

.Another day of unseasonable warmth coupled with breezy southerly
winds and deep mixing will renew the threat for critical fire
weather conditions from late this morning through this evening.

Relative humidity values fall to around 15 to 25 percent this
afternoon and early evening. East of the Mississippi River,
expect southerly winds of 15-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph. West of
the river, these southerly winds will be around 20-25 mph,
gusting to 30-35 mph. Very dry fine fuels will promote quick
ignitions and rapid spread of any fire that gets started, making
them difficult to control.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST IOWA,
SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag
Warning for for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect
from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek,
Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In
Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore
and Houston. In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford,
Richland and Grant.

* TIMING...From 11 am through 8 pm.

* WINDS...East of the Mississippi River, southerly winds of 15-20
mph, gusting to 25-30 mph. West of the river, southerly winds
around 20-25 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

About 100,000 nurses left the workforce due to pandemic-related burnout and stress, survey finds

About 100,000 registered nurses in the US left the workplace due to the stresses of the Covid-19 pandemic.

 bymuratdeniz/E+/Getty Images

About 100,000 registered nurses in the US left the workplace due to the stresses of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the results of a survey published Thursday by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing.

Another 610,388 registered nurses, who had more than 10 years of experience and an average age of 57, said they planned to leave the workforce by 2027 because of stress, burnout or retirement. The same was true of 189,000 additional nurses with 10 or fewer years of experience and an average age of 36.

The survey found that there were over 5.2 million active registered nurses and 973,788 licensed practical nurses or vocational nurses in the US in 2022. The researchers analyzed data from 29,472 registered and advanced nurses and more than 24,000 licensed practical or vocational nurses across 45 states. More than a quarter of those surveyed said they plan to leave the industry or retire in the next five years, the study says.

About 62% of the nurses surveyed said their workload increased during the pandemic, and 50.8% said they felt emotionally drained at work.

Almost half of nurses said they felt fatigued or burnt-out: 49.7% and 45.1%, respectively. These concerns were seen most in nurses with less than 10 years of experience.

Maryann Alexander, chief officer of nursing regulation at NCSBN and one of the authors of this study, said she is shocked by the findings of the study, especially related to younger nurses.

Soon, the industry will rely on nurses with less than 10 years of experience to act as mentors, managers and leaders in nursing care, Alexander said.

"It will send us into a health care crisis of huge proportions," Alexander said.

She said that while it is common to see young nurses leaving the industry to go back to school and get more education, it is uncommon to see young nurses leaving due to stress and burnout.

"That is a huge cause for concern," Alexander said.

This exhausted tone was a driving factor behind a strike in New York in January, when over 7,000 nurses took to the streets to call attention to staffing shortages and burnout.

"We are sick and tired of the hospital only doing the bare minimum," said Danny Fuentes, a union official who spoke to the crowd during the strike. "Time and time again, we are forced to take unsafe patient loads. We are humans, and we are burnt-out. And we are tired. And the hospital doesn't seem to care. All they see are profits. We don't want to be out here. We would much rather be with our patients. We need a fair contract to protect our patients."

The strike ended when the New York State Nurses Association reached tentative deals with the two hospitals involved, Mount Sinai Health System and Montefiore Health System. The union said the deal would provide enforceable "safe staffing ratios" for all inpatient units at Mount Sinai and Montefiore.

Montefiore agreed to financial penalties for failing to comply with agreed-upon staffing levels in all units.

The researchers on the new survey say their findings pose a threat to the US workforce, especially among younger and less experienced nurses. The National Council of State Boards of Nursing says hospitals and policymakers should be quick to enact solutions and address these challenges.

