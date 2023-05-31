ADRC event encourages movement in aging population

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For National Senior Health & Fitness Day, La Crosse County's Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) showcased all the different ways they can help older generations keep their independence.
At the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center in La Crosse on Wednesday, ADRC showed off all the fitness programs available to seniors, from demonstrations to free blood pressure checks.
Demonstrations included the health benefits of chair yoga, tai chi, physical activity and aging, and ways to stay active in group settings. The event also hosted a vender expo where local organizations supplied information and programs centered around senior health and fitness.
The goal of ADRC's event was to help seniors find new opportunities to stay active and maintain their health to improve their quality of life and daily functioning.
"Get moving and stay active, so that ultimately you are able to do what it is that you would like to do," said ADRC Manager, Carissa Pagel-Smith. "Staying active allows you to do those things that you love: continuing to visit family and friends, maintaining independence within your home for as long as you would like."
ADRC demonstrations and other local organizations highlighted some ways that seniors can maintain their range of motion and flexibility, including body weight exercises, such as body weight squats, wall push-ups, chair yoga, chair Pilates, and various stretching exercises. They said the main benefit of such exercises are their ability to be directly applied to daily activities.
For seniors interested in the exercise aspect of maintaining their health, UW-L's Clinical Exercise Physiology Department encourages them to check out their program benefits and opportunities.
"We can bring them in, put them through the tests, and that will show us what needs work and what is doing okay," said Owen Winter, a Clinical Exercise Physiology Program Graduate Student. "After that, they are put into a program, and in that program, we run that, and we kind of help train them. It's just diagnosing and taking care of problems exercise-wise."
For more information on programs and options available throughout the year, visit the La Crosse County's ADRC website.