 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING NEWS:

Advocacy Center of Winona helping victims of domestic abuse

  • Updated
  • 0
DOWNTOWN-WINONA
By Declan Levy

WINONA, Mn. (WXOW) - An area advocacy organization continues helping the Winona community overcome domestic abuse and violence.

In the first half of 2023, the A.C.W. served over 300 individuals, or around 60 people per month.

Executive Director Crystal Hegge says the numbers are consistent with averages from previous years.

Hegge says listening to victims and understanding their situations is key to helping them find support.

"Domestic violence is a pattern of control," said Hegge, "Controlling what somebody eats, controlling how somebody interacts socially, controlling finances, reproductive control..."

While everyone misspeaks in relationships, Hegge says the key determining factor is whether a pattern persists over time.

Trained advocates re available 24/7 at the Advocacy Center of Winona. If you or someone you know is struggling with abuse, A.C.W. encourages you to call their hotline at (507) 453-4453.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 