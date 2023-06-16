Advocacy Center of Winona helping victims of domestic abuse

WINONA, Mn. (WXOW) - An area advocacy organization continues helping the Winona community overcome domestic abuse and violence.
In the first half of 2023, the A.C.W. served over 300 individuals, or around 60 people per month.
Executive Director Crystal Hegge says the numbers are consistent with averages from previous years.
Hegge says listening to victims and understanding their situations is key to helping them find support.
"Domestic violence is a pattern of control," said Hegge, "Controlling what somebody eats, controlling how somebody interacts socially, controlling finances, reproductive control..."
While everyone misspeaks in relationships, Hegge says the key determining factor is whether a pattern persists over time.
Trained advocates re available 24/7 at the Advocacy Center of Winona. If you or someone you know is struggling with abuse, A.C.W. encourages you to call their hotline at (507) 453-4453.