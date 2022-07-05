Blood drive coming up at Tomah Health on July 20-21

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center are making a plea asking for people to donate blood this summer.
They are teaming up for a blood drive on July 20-21 from noon-5 p.m. both days at Recreation Park at 1625 Butts Ave. in Tomah.
Versiti supplies blood to nearly 50 hospitals in Wisconsin including Tomah Health.
There's always a need, especially during nice weather.
“During the summer months we see people on vacation and people unfortunately are not taking the time to donate blood,” said Versiti Blood Center account representative Emalea Cogdill in a statement. “While our blood supply is usually at its lowest, demand is at its highest.”
There are a few requirements to donate. The donor needs to be in good health, at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and have photo identification. Sixteen-year-olds may also donate with parental consent.
While the actual donation takes about ten minutes, donors should plan for taking an hour of their day to donate.
Tomah Health's Marketing and Public Relations director Eric Prise said those who come to donate receive a special bonus-a coupon for a free pint of frozen custard from Culver's of Tomah. “We appreciate the support from Culver’s of Tomah and their ‘Give a Pint, Get a Pint’ program as a small way to thank our donors.”
To register for a time to donate, people can go to the Tomah Health website.