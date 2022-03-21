Candy-like, cannabis gummies spark rise in ER visits for children

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Area health experts warn of regular ER visits for children due to ingestion candy-like gummies containing the legal, psychoactive chemical delta-8.
According to an expert with Gundersen Health System, delta-8 can produce more psychoactive reactions than CBD leading to emergency room visits. Delta-8 is more similar to Delta-9, the most common form of THC.
Access to delta-8 gummies has increased over the years as have emergency room visits from reactions in children. Their candy-like appearance creates an appeal in children eventhough it is intended for adults.
"If you sell a psychoactive product, a drug, in the form factor of candy then you're going to have childhood exposures," said Benjamin Orozco, part of the emergency medicine team at Gundersen.
To avoid exposure and ingestion, Orozco urges more action on preventative measures.
"If you have these sorts of products in your home, just like any other medicine or anything else that kids should not be exposed to, it should be locked up and out of sight," said Orozco.
If an individual believes ingestion occurred, they can call the Wisconsin Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-2122 or 911.