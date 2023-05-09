Citizens Action calls for BadgerCare expansion

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Equality advocacy group, Citizen Action Wisconsin, calls for the reinstatement of the BadgerCare expansion to the state's next budget.
The budget calls for the state to expand medicaid under the federal Affordable Care Act. Medicaid is known as BadgerCare in Wisconsin. The provision proposes matching the federal expansion which covers individuals to 138% of the national poverty line.
On May 2, the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature rejected the proposal from Democratic Governor Tony Evers, along with nearly 500 other items.
Citizens Action, along with members of St. Clare Health Mission, met on Tuesday, calling for the Legislature to keep the proposal.
The Health Mission in La Crosse is a free clinic, but says the level of care provided improves when patients are insured.
"We do a great job of serving people and creating help for our community but not nearly as good of a job as happens when individuals are insured," said Jason Larson, the Executive Director of the clinic.
Most states in America have adopted the medicaid expansion.
"It's too bad for us. It really isn't political at all," said Larson.