Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: How to avoid developing colon cancer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - It is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, so Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse illuminated its Cancer and Surgery Center in blue on Tuesday night.
The American Cancer Society reported that colorectal cancer is the third most diagnosed cancer in the U.S. and will account for more than 40,000 deaths this year.
"Generally speaking, age 40 is when many people would be recommended to start screening if they have had other relatives that have been diagnosed in the past, but potentially, if the relatives are at a younger age than 60, we might even be talking about things earlier than that, so it's important to talk to their primary doctor about that to make sure they are getting in when they should," said Dr. Dan Schupack, a Gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
The good news is that there are things you can do to avoid developing colon cancer and those include eating vegetables and healthy fats, exercising, watching your weight, limiting alcohol, not smoking and following screening guidelines.