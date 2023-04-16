COVID-19 patients have significantly higher rates of health care-associated infections: U.S. study

Weather Alert

...Band of Heavy Snow Expected Tonight into Monday Morning... .A very complex winter storm system impacts the region this afternoon through Monday morning. Snow develops this afternoon and increases in intensity overnight along and east of the Mississippi River where snowfall rates will likely exceed an inch per hour. Initial snowfall accumulations this afternoon will be tempered by melting, but as the sun sets and temperatures fall, rapid snow accumulation is expected. Total snow amounts will vary widely over short distances, but the highest amounts of 6 to 12 inches should fall along a north to south band from southwest into central Wisconsin by Monday morning. Travel tonight and into Monday will be significant hampered and some roads may be impassable until plowed. In addition, strong winds of 35 to 45 mph will further reduce visibilities during the times of heavier snow and a mix of freezing rain is possible north of Highway 10 in central Wisconsin this evening before transitioning to all snow. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a very tight gradient in snowfall amounts along the edges of the warning in southeast Minnesota and far southwest Wisconsin. These areas may only see a few inches of snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&