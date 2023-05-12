Doctors, first responders learn best strategies in trauma response

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - First responders, doctors, and other care providers spend Friday learning the best strategies when handling traumatic incidents.
Gundersen Health System hosted the "2023 Advances in Trauma Care" symposium. The event included speakers discussing ways to deal with ATV safety, tree stand safety, PTSD after traumatic incidents, and active shooter situations.
The day-long event also featured conversations on mental health and the warning signs of someone who may be going into or experiencing an episode.
"Agitation, increased anxiety, or irritability, sleep disruption, just big changes in behavior, giving away things, starting to talk about suicide are all common things that we would see," said Sarah Long, a pediatric psychologist at Gundersen.
One speaker says it's "very important" to share these best practices to better handle traumatic incidents.
"From our emergency first responders, all the way up through people who are working here at the hospital to have a similar language for the problems that they're facing," said Long.