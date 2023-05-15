Don't use sugar substitutes for weight loss, World Health Organization advises

Weather Alert

...Dense Fog In River Valleys This Morning... Dense fog has filled in portions of the Mississippi River, including some of its tributaries, early this morning...mostly across southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Visibilities will be reduced to 1/4 mile or less at times in these locations. The fog will lift and dissipate toward 10 am. Be prepared for rapid changes in visibility if traveling this morning. Slow down and use you low beam headlights if driving through fog.