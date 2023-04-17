Drug Take Back Day planned for Saturday

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Wisconsin...Minnesota... Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Grant, Allamakee and Crawford Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La Crosse Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and Winona Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Goodhue and Wabasha Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperative. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 12.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:15 PM CDT Monday was 12.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 15.3 feet Sunday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.3 feet on 04/20/1952. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&