Drug Take Back Day planned for Saturday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - National Drug Take Back Day is happening on Saturday.
Drug Take Back Day allows people to safely dispose of unused or expired medications.
The La Crosse County Health Department said it is important to clean out your medicine cabinets, so those medication don't end up in the wrong hands. They also worry about the drugs ending up in the landfill or waterways, which is bad for the environment.
Event organizers said the drive-thru at the Health and Human Services Building in La Crosse makes safe disposal easy.
"I think the idea of having a drive-thru is nice and easily accessible," Health Educator with the Health Department Laura Runchey said. "You don't have to get out of your car, you don't have to find a spot, that's always been really nice."
Medications can be dropped off at 300 4th St. North in La Crosse from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information on Drug Take Back Day and where to find a drop off site in the state, click here.