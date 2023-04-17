 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Grant, Allamakee
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Goodhue and
Wabasha Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperative.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:15 PM CDT Monday was 12.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 15.3 feet Sunday
afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 04/20/1952.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Drug Take Back Day planned for Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
Drug Take Back
Shannon Hoyt

Drug Take Back Day allows people to safely dispose of unused or expired medications.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - National Drug Take Back Day is happening on Saturday.

Pills

Drug Take Back Day allows people to safely dispose of unused or expired medications. 

The La Crosse County Health Department said it is important to clean out your medicine cabinets, so those medication don't end up in the wrong hands. They also worry about the drugs ending up in the landfill or waterways, which is bad for the environment. 

Event organizers said the drive-thru at the Health and Human Services Building in La Crosse makes safe disposal easy.

"I think the idea of having a drive-thru is nice and easily accessible," Health Educator with the Health Department Laura Runchey said. "You don't have to get out of your car, you don't have to find a spot, that's always been really nice."

Medications can be dropped off at 300 4th St. North in La Crosse from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information on Drug Take Back Day and where to find a drop off site in the state, click here.

Have a story idea? Let us know here