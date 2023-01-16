Earlier treatment called for in updated child obesity guidelines

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - New guidelines call for intervention and treatment of childhood obesity at an earlier age according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
The updated guidelines differ than what was previously the case.
Dr. Kelsey Clemens, a pediatrician with Gundersen Health System, said childhood obesity in her field is defined as being within the 95th percentile of body mass index or weight. An estimated 14.4 million minors are currently living with obesity.
Clemens said joint problems and diabetes may result from obesity later in life. In the short term, children may be subject to bullying because of their weight.
She feels the best example for children to improve their well being can be found at home.
"For kiddos who are looking to improve their health, looking to work on lowering their body mass index and make healthier choices, I always think it starts with the guardian or with the parents first and foremost," Clemens said. "It's something that the whole family gets to do as a team and work on together."
Clemens added that she wouldn't consider medication as a treatment for a patient until they reached the age of 12. More severe cases could require lap band surgery or other procedures.