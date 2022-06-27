Early bird registration for Steppin' Out in Pink ends June 30

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Early registration for Steppin' Out in Pink ends later this week.
June 30 is the deadline for the $20 early bird registration for the event that raises funds to support breast cancer research at Gundersen Health System's Norma J. Vinger Center for Breast Care.
After June 30, the price goes up to $25.
This year's event is scheduled for September 10 in Riverside Park, a new location for the annual fundraising walk.
There's also a virtual walk that can be completed between September 1-10.
To register to participate in the fundraiser visit steppinoutinpink.org