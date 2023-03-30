Emergency room visits from firearms dropped in 2022, but remained higher than pre-pandemic rate

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Potent Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow and Strong Winds to
the Region...

.A potent storm system will bring a variety of impactful weather
to the region into early Saturday morning. Temperatures across
north-central Wisconsin have warmed to around the freezing mark
and most of the precipitation has temporarily moved out of the
area. With no significant impacts reported, the advisory for this
morning has been canceled.

Tonight, widespread rain transitions to snow. The snow will be
heavy at times, especially along and north of Interstate 90 and 94
where 1 to 2" per hour rates are expected. Currently, the higher
amounts from 6 to 9 inches are favored north of U.S. Highway 10
in north-central Wisconsin. Moving south toward Interstate 90, 2
to 6 inch accumulations are expected. The heavier snow may try to
push farther south, and there is uncertainty in how quickly rain
transitions to snow. Continue to monitor the forecast for updates

In addition northwest winds will increase tonight, gusting from
35 to 45 mph. Visibilities will be further reduced in the falling
snow, with some drifting mostly in open areas.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Mower, Fillmore and Houston Counties. In
Wisconsin, La Crosse and Monroe Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

.An area of low pressure will transit east across the region today
bringing locally heavy rain and thunderstorms. Rain falling on top
of an existing snowpack will lead to additional water entering the
rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 1000 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is likely.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon to late Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage is expected to be reached Monday
afternoon based on the latest forecast information.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Emergency room visits from firearms dropped in 2022, but remained higher than pre-pandemic rate

  • Updated
Visits to the emergency room for firearm injuries dropped slightly since 2020 but remain above pre-pandemic levels.

 ake1150/Adobe Stock

Emergency department visits for firearm injuries in the United States dropped slightly since 2020, but the rate in 2022 was still above pre-pandemic levels.

According to a new study published Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, the weekly number of emergency department visits related to firearm injuries began to rise in March 2020 before sharply increasing in May 2020 and remaining high.

The sharpest increase in visits happened the week of May 24, 2020, during a "period of increased social unrest over strained law enforcement--community relations and longstanding systemic inequities, structural racism, and trauma experienced by racial and ethnic minority groups in the United States," the authors wrote in the study.

On May 25, 2020, George Floyd was killed by three former Minneapolis police officers. The video of his death sparked nationwide uproar related to systemic racism and inequality.

In 2021, the rate dropped slightly from 2020. In 2022, the rate fell again, but still sat above the rate of weekly emergency department visits related to firearm injuries in 2019, prior to the pandemic.

Compared to the rate of visits in 2019, 2020 was 37% higher than the previous year, 2021 was 36% higher than 2019, and 2022 was 20% higher than that year.

In 2019, the average weekly number of visits was about 979, according to the study.

In 2022, the average number of weekly visits reached 1,170.

Of those 1,170 visits, roughly 180 of them were for women and about 990 were for men.

In general, most visitors between 2019 and 2022 were 15 to 24 years of age, but there was a sharp increase in infant to 14-year-olds going to the emergency department for firearm injuries.

In 2019, on average, about 29 of the 979 people who visited an emergency department for firearm related injuries were ages 0 to 14.

In 2022, on average, infants to 14-year-olds made up about 40 of the 1,170 weekly visits.

The authors offered some background for why there was an increase in visits among children.

"Challenges faced by children and adolescents during the COVID-19 pandemic might have influenced their risk for firearm injury, including disruptions to daily routines and schooling," the authors of the study wrote.

Social isolation, physical distancing, increased time at home, changes in healthcare access, and diminished security and safety could have increased access to firearms in the home for children.

The bigger picture

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the rate of firearm homicides increased by 35%, and in 2020 the rate was the highest on record since 1993, according to the study.

In 2021, the rate of firearm suicide was the highest on record since 1990.

According to previous CDC data, during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, US counties with the highest poverty level had firearm homicide and firearm suicide rates that were 4.5 and 1.3 times as high, respectively, as counties with the lowest poverty level.

That same year 79% of all homicides and 53% of all suicides in the US involved firearms, according to the CDC.

What can be done?

More research is needed to better understand the overall causes for the increase in emergency department visits for firearm injuries, the study said.

The study said this data should be used to create a comprehensive approach to prevent and respond to firearm injuries, and to address the social and economic inequalities that contribute to an increased risk of violence.

These strategies should be community based, according to the study, and might include street outreach programs and conflict de-escalation tools.

The study authors also suggested implementing hospital-based programs that intervene with victims of violence and improving community physical environment through vacant lot remediation.

Outside of community initiatives, the authors say enhanced secure firearm storage could reduce firearm access to people who could hurt themselves or others.

