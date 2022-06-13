 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 95 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and central Wisconsin, northeast
Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Tuesday afternoon and evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

First day of Dementia Friendly Week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Dementia Friendly Community La Crosse County Coalition is hosting Dementia Friendly Week with a week full of events planned.

Today there were presentations on estate planning and another covering designating the power of attorney and handling after death affairs.

Professionals were also on hand for free brain checks that help identify possible changes in cognition. 

Dementia Care Specialist Kelsey Flock said getting tested while at a younger age is important because it gives you more time to plan.

"Early detection is important. The earlier we know something, the more choices we have, the more control we have. You want to know early because you can make lifestyle modifications, you can make future plans, you can talk to your family about it. Again it gives you more control over what happens," said Flock

If you missed out on the brain check on Monday, the Aging and Disability Resource Center offers free brain checks on the second Monday of each month.

You can find a full schedule of events for Dementia Friendly Week and can schedule your appointment for a brain check here.

