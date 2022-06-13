First day of Dementia Friendly Week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Dementia Friendly Community La Crosse County Coalition is hosting Dementia Friendly Week with a week full of events planned.
Today there were presentations on estate planning and another covering designating the power of attorney and handling after death affairs.
Professionals were also on hand for free brain checks that help identify possible changes in cognition.
Dementia Care Specialist Kelsey Flock said getting tested while at a younger age is important because it gives you more time to plan.
"Early detection is important. The earlier we know something, the more choices we have, the more control we have. You want to know early because you can make lifestyle modifications, you can make future plans, you can talk to your family about it. Again it gives you more control over what happens," said Flock
If you missed out on the brain check on Monday, the Aging and Disability Resource Center offers free brain checks on the second Monday of each month.
You can find a full schedule of events for Dementia Friendly Week and can schedule your appointment for a brain check here.