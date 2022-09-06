Gundersen Health System part of national health study

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Gundersen Health System partners with the All of Us Research Program by the National Institutes of Health to help improve health across the country.
The goal of the program is to create a huge database of people across the country that researchers can tap into for various health-related studies.
People who join will give information about their health and habits, to learn more about what affects people's health.
The research project will take participants height and weight as well as a sample of saliva, urine and blood.
Gundersen Health System stated that this aligns with their mission of improving the health of the community as the research program aims to accelerate health research and medical breakthroughs. And the Principal Investigator of All of Us Research at Gundersen Health System Dr. Todd Mahr M.D. said this will help future generations.
"This is something that you are doing for the future generations. Yes, you might get some immediate benefit, but it's really allowing future generations to learn from your life experiences," Dr. Mahr said.
About 500,000 people have already signed up to participate in the research program. Those who complete it will also receive a $25 Kwik Trip Gift Card.
Gundersen Health System also added that those who participate can be assured their information is protected, as name and other identifiers are de-identified and encrypted.
