Gundersen Health System urging flu shots

  • Updated
Gundersen Health System opened its annual flu clinic in mid-October.

But, an infection expert says, they're already seeing a lot of flu cases.

Megan Meller is urging flu shots.  She says it's a common misconception that the vaccine prevents the flu.

Instead, she says the vaccine prevents a person from becoming very ill.  "You bounce back faster and it keeps a lot of people out of the hospital."

Meller says the early start to the flu season is a concern because cases are surging as vaccinations begin.  They like to have about a month's head start.

Despite that challenge, Meller says one step you can take to protect yourself and others is the vaccine.

