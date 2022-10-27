Gundersen Health System urging flu shots

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System opened its annual flu clinic in mid-October.
But, an infection expert says, they're already seeing a lot of flu cases.
Megan Meller is urging flu shots. She says it's a common misconception that the vaccine prevents the flu.
Instead, she says the vaccine prevents a person from becoming very ill. "You bounce back faster and it keeps a lot of people out of the hospital."
Meller says the early start to the flu season is a concern because cases are surging as vaccinations begin. They like to have about a month's head start.
Despite that challenge, Meller says one step you can take to protect yourself and others is the vaccine.