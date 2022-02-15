Gundersen's new tech helps prevent chemo-induced hair loss

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System unveiled a new medical device, called the DigniCap, which uses coolant to counteract the side effects of chemotherapy.
The DigniCap is headwear which is placed on the heads of chemotherapy patients before, during, and after treatment. Coolant is sent through the channels in the cap to reinforce hair which may otherwise be lost.
According to an oncologist with Gundersen Health System, the cap may be an appealing option for patients opposed to chemotherapy for its side effects.
"You know, I've had a few patients who just- that was it, they didn't want to do chemotherapy if they were going to lose their hair. So it's been a great improvement," said Leah Dietrich, Medical Oncologist at Gundersen.
Additionally, Dietrich specified the cap does not treat cancer, just side effects.
"So it doesn't do anything to treat the cancer itself, it just allows you to try to prevent the hair loss associated with our most effective treatments for cancer," continued Dietrich.
The product has gone through multiple clinical trials and Dietrich clarified it is approved for use with most types of cancer.