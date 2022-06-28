Health expert offers tips to keep summer pests away

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Katie Jensen with Gundersen Health System encourages the public to protect themselves from summer pests, like mosquitoes and ticks, to stay healthy this summer.
Gundersen says the number of calls about insect bites is on the rise as Wisconsin moves deeper into the summer months.
To protect against these pests, Jensen recommends using repellent or insecticides before moving through or into wooded, humid areas. Locations by water often see an increase in mosquito numbers.
For mosquitoes, products with 20 to 50% DEET are recommended prior to venturing into areas where mosquitoes may be present. In turn, repellent can help prevent contraction of mosquito-borne illness; which can cause muscle aches and fatigue.
"If you start to notice that you have other symptoms start to follow as well, definitely wanting to reach out to your health care provider or calling a twenty-four hour nurse line as well," said Jensen, a wellness education specialist with Gundersen.
For ticks, Jensen recommends taking preventative measures before hiking, camping, or strolling through wooded areas.
"Definitely want to treat your gear with permethrin, that is another insecticide that you can purchase over the counter, and making sure that you treat all of your clothes, your camping gear, and your hiking gear too," said Jensen.
Jensen says to search for ticks on the body after returning. Ticks like to hide in hidden areas, such as arm pits, groin area, and in hair.