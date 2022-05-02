Health expert tells parents to remain calm over 'mysterious' liver illness

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Health officials are investigating an acute hepatitis illness found in several Wisconsin children.
Several reported cases identify unexplained liver damage in otherwise healthy children. Of the four cases in Wisconsin, the illness caused two children to receive liver transplants and is possibly linked to the death of one child.
Dr. Victor Uko, a Pediatric Gastroenterologist with Gundersen Health System, urges parents not to panic as early data suggests it is not widespread.
"Do not panic, there's no need to panic about this. Because we don't have a lot of information, but so far it doesn't appear to be, [that] this is occurring in a large scale within our state," said Dr. Uko.
Health experts believe there may be a link between the illness and adenoviruses. This group of virus causes common illnesses, such as a cold.
On April 27, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued a health alert urging medical professionals to identify and report unknown liver illnesses and test for adenoviruses.
Symptoms include abdominal pain, fever, jaundice (yellowing of the eyes or skin), and fatigue.
According to Uko, preliminary data suggests there is no link between the illness and COVID-19 or its respective vaccines.