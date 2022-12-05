Health officials encourage handwashing to prevent illness

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monroe County Health Department is reminding people of the importance of washing your hands.
December 5-11 is National Handwashing Awareness Week. The department wants people to know that handwashing is one of the best ways to keep you, family, or anyone you have contact with from becoming ill.
The health department and Wisconsin Department of Health Services are reporting increased respiratory illnesses this year from RSV, COVID-19, and influenza. DHS adds that the season has the potential to be severe especially for young children and adults.
Besides vaccinations, handwashing often can reduce the likelihood of spreading illnesses. They recommend to wash at these times:
Before, during, and after preparing food
Before and after eating food
After coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose
After using the bathroom
After touching animals or their food
The health department said to make sure to scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. Get between your fingers and under your nails they also said.
If soap and water aren't available, you can also use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.