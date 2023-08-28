Healthy food choices important for child learning

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)-- As kids get ready to head back to school, one important way parents can help students learn is by making sure they are eating a healthy meal.
Registered Dietitian Haley Molstad with Gundersen Health System says studies have shown eating breakfast is associated with an increased ability to concentrate and pay attention, and regular breakfast eating is associated with better academic performance.
Molstad says there are a couple of basic things to keep in mind when choosing a good breakfast. "Ideally you'd be able to get some protein and some fiber in in the morning. The protein and the fiber are going to be more satisfying- more filling- and they're also going to take longer to digest so they're going to stick with you a lot longer."
An easy way to include more fiber is to eat whole fruit instead of drinking juice, which can also contain a lot of extra sugar. Eating fruit also takes longer to chew, which can allow your body to take stock of when it feels full.
When it comes to packing a lunch, Molstad admits it can be easier said than done trying to send them off with a nutritious meal, but that there are simple ways to encourage kids to eat healthier.
"One of the most important things that people can do when they're packing lunches for their kids is to actually involve them in the process of actually putting the meals together. Or allowing them to make choices about the types of foods that are going to be in the meal."
Molstad says even just letting your child choose between two options like cucumbers or baby carrots can be really empowering for a reluctant child.
Another important guideline for parents is to have at least 3 food groups in every meal.
Molstad gives the example of a traditional lunch meat sandwich and an apple, or a bag of popcorn, a hard boiled egg, and a banana. This can help even the pickiest of eaters get a greater variety of nutrients.