Horse in Trempealeau County tests positive for West Nile Virus

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The first confirmed case of West Nile Virus in a horse this year is found in Trempealeau County.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) said the virus was found in an unvaccinated yearling Standardbred gelding in the county.
The virus causes a number of symptoms in horses including fever, muscle tremors, inability to swallow, and laying down with an inability to rise. In 30-40 percent of cases, it is fatal to horses.
DATCP said that people can be infected with West Nile Virus although not through horses. Only mosquitoes can transmit the virus with a bite. This is the time of year when mosquitoes are most active until cold weather and freezing kill them off.
DATCP said that horse owners should speak to their veterinarians about vaccinating for the virus.
The DATCP has a website with more on West Nile Virus and how to limit exposure to mosquitoes. Click here for details.