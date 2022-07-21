Inside Mayo's pharmacist residency program

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With health care positions open across the board, Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse is trying to alleviate the shortage of pharmacists with its residency program.
Two are selected for the year-long course, which can get up to 40 applications. Residency director Kim Burkhalter says the pandemic has caused several issues within the medical profession but a career in pharmacy can provide better lifestyle to those fearing potential burnout.
“Our workforce is very tired," Burkhalter said. "It does make it much more difficult to recruit and as well as to ensure quality of life. That people can have that balance between their work and being able to take care of themselves.”
One of the 2022 graduates of the program, Megan Grochowski, says the curriculum at Mayo is what drove her to choose the program over other clinics for her year of residency.
“What I really appreciate about this program is how individualized the experience can be," Grochowski said. "I have a really big interest in critical care. I was able to have experiences at other Mayo Clinic sites in their cardiac ICU and their emergency departments, which were higher trauma levels. I was able to broaden my knowledge of critical care and become more confident in those areas here.”
With the pharmacy landscape constantly changing, Mayo pharmacist Katharine Damico says that learning about the newest innovations is a large part of the job.
“There’s always new medications that are coming out and that are being developed," Damico said. "We are continuing education. Having different programs, different pharmacists, different providers educating us on them. We really are keeping up on top of that. It’s part of our passion. It becomes a part of our daily practice. It’s something that we really enjoy doing.”
Several Mayo locations have pharmacist residency programs. Eau Claire is able to have four residents while the main office in Rochester can bring in eight every year.
Burkhalter says that the La Crosse location is able to have 30 full time pharmacists. The clinic says they currently have a few openings for those positions.