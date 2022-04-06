La Crosse community has conversation focusing on mental health resources

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Every first Wednesday of the month the Mental Health Coalition of the Greater La Crosse Area hosts a community conversation at Viterbo University.
The Coalition's mission is to eradicate the stigma surrounding mental illnesses while improving access to mental health services to ultimately create a mentally healthy community.
Advancing that mission, this month's conversation centered around the La Crosse community's available mental health resources.
In Viterbo's Fine Arts Center, community members engaged in a conversation led by two mental health service providers: Great Rivers 2-1-1 and La Crosse County Health and Human Services.
Both organizations explained the mental health services they provide to the community while taking questions from attendees in the room.
Great Rivers 2-1-1 is a statewide service that serves as a first point of contact for anyone needing any sort of mental health support.
Its primary function is to help people experiencing a mental health crisis, answer any mental health questions and/or connect them to many other mental health resources in the local area.
One of the services they refer people to is La Crosse County Health and Human Services, which had three representatives of its crisis response unit at the meeting.
Members of the mobile crisis response team shared how they support the community with 24/7 mental health care.
Crisis Program Supervisor Sam Seefeld said anyone can get help over the phone by calling 784-HELP or in-person emergency response services to wherever a person needs them.
The helpline can be used for every day problems, too, Seefeld said calling their services is a great first step in taking care of one's own mental well-being.
"It's that wellness continuum," Seefeld explained. "It's not just individuals that suffer from a serious mental illness. We all have periods of down, or needing some help, or anxiety moments. It's really recognizing that this isn't unique to "those people". It's all of us."
Seefeld added that it's a lot easier to treat someone if people contact them early in their mental health struggles before deteriorating into a crisis situation.
For Mike Desmond, President of the Mental Health Coalition, sharing information on these important mental health services helps get out the message that the community needs to know where to go when they need help.
"The system is complicated," Desmond said. "And to a person in crisis, they don't know what to do. And so with 2-1-1 and 784-HELP the mobile crisis team, that's like a great entry point in a sense into the system."
More information on the two services highlighted in Wednesday's conversation can be found at the following websites:
La Crosse County Human Services