La Crosse County Health Department to hold community conversation on local health concerns

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Health Department is hosting a Community Conversation event on Tuesday night to discuss health concerns in our area.
Last year, the Health Department conducted a survey to find out what health issues La Crosse County residents were most concerned about. The top three responses were behavioral health, a healthy environment and access to care.
A public health educator for La Crosse County said events like this are a way to show the community more of what the Health Department. actually does.
"This is just one of those ways we are able to get out into the community and really show what we do," Public Health Educator Rachel King said. "But it's also a chance for the community to come back and talk with us about what is important and what they really understand about their lived experience, and help us see how we can help and serve them in our agency."
The Community Conversation is planned for Tuesday, March 8. It starts at 6 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church at 1010 Sill Street on La Crosse's north side.