Local health care provider sees slight uptick in COVID-19 cases

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- With school back in session, respiratory illnesses are set to make their return, as well.

The U.S. has seen a late summer spike in COVID-19 infections according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Locally, Megan Meller, an Infection Preventionist with Gundersen Health System, says we are seeing a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases.

She says most cases have been mild, and that it doesn't have them worried now, but that COVID is a rapidly evolving virus, and it's best to be prepared.

"One of the things we know with COVID is that it's not going away and we're always going to see it. It's just a matter of, how bad is a year going to be and when are we going to start seeing COVID-19. And those are still things that scientists are trying to figure out."

Meller says we are at a much lower level than this time last year, largely because more and more people have now built up some immunity either through immunization or natural infection.

Meller says the best way to protect yourself and others continues to be washing your hands, wearing a mask if you feel sick, and staying up to date on your vaccinations. Similar to the flu, she says to expect a yearly vaccine targeting the variants.

"The most important thing for people to be aware of is that there is a new vaccine that's going to be coming out later this month that will be the most up-to-date vaccine. So I highly encourage anyone to get that new and updated vaccination."