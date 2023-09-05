 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Prolonged heat. Heat index values of 95 to 100 degrees
are expected this afternoon. At 2 PM this afternoon, heat index
values were in the 90 to 95 range but southerly winds were
breezy.

* WHERE...The warmest conditions are expected along the
Mississippi River valley and its nearby tributaries over
southeast Minnesota, southwest and western Wisconsin, and
northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing.

&&

Local health care provider sees slight uptick in COVID-19 cases

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID-19 boosters

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- With school back in session, respiratory illnesses are set to make their return, as well.

The U.S. has seen a late summer spike in COVID-19 infections according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Locally, Megan Meller, an Infection Preventionist with Gundersen Health System, says we are seeing a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases.

She says most cases have been mild, and that it doesn't have them worried now, but that COVID is a rapidly evolving virus, and it's best to be prepared.

"One of the things we know with COVID is that it's not going away and we're always going to see it. It's just a matter of, how bad is a year going to be and when are we going to start seeing COVID-19. And those are still things that scientists are trying to figure out."

Meller says we are at a much lower level than this time last year, largely because more and more people have now built up some immunity either through immunization or natural infection.

Meller says the best way to protect yourself and others continues to be washing your hands, wearing a mask if you feel sick, and staying up to date on your vaccinations. Similar to the flu, she says to expect a yearly vaccine targeting the variants. 

"The most important thing for people to be aware of is that there is a new vaccine that's going to be coming out later this month that will be the most up-to-date vaccine. So I highly encourage anyone to get that new and updated vaccination."

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you