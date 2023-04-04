Mayo Clinic Health System ending mask requirements for most

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After months of masking up, most of the people who come to Mayo Clinic Health System campuses won't be required to wear a mask.
The mask suspension is effective beginning Monday, April 10.
It means that patients, visitors, and staff won't need to mask up.
The only exception are high-risk patients who are immunocompromised. They'll be notified to wear a mask.
People can still wear masks if they choose to do so.
A statement from Mayo Clinic said they've been "evolving its policies due to the consistently low rates of hospitalizations, mortality, and community transmission levels of COVID-19 observed at most Mayo Clinic locations."
It mirrors the decrease in cases, deaths, and hospitalizations nationwide since January 2022.