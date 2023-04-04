 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed to Moderate severity and increased in
duration for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

.Heavy rain this past Friday and a melting snowpack led to rises on
the Black and Yellow Rivers. While the rivers may briefly fall below
flood stage at Necedah and Black River Falls, additional rain and
melting snow is expected to bring these rivers above flood stage
tonight into Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 13.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is near its crest now and will then fall
slowly through the week.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.0 feet on 03/16/1990.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Mayo Clinic Health System ending mask requirements for most

  • Updated
  • 0
Mayo Health System

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After months of masking up, most of the people who come to Mayo Clinic Health System campuses won't be required to wear a mask.

The mask suspension is effective beginning Monday, April 10. 

It means that patients, visitors, and staff won't need to mask up. 

The only exception are high-risk patients who are immunocompromised. They'll be notified to wear a mask. 

People can still wear masks if they choose to do so. 

A statement from Mayo Clinic said they've been "evolving its policies due to the consistently low rates of hospitalizations, mortality, and community transmission levels of COVID-19 observed at most Mayo Clinic locations."

It mirrors the decrease in cases, deaths, and hospitalizations nationwide since January 2022.