Mayo Clinic Health System opens Flu Clinic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- From October 17 through November 11, Mayo Clinic Health System is providing flu vaccinations by walk in and by appointment from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the La Crosse hospital.
Mayo is offering vaccinations for those 6 months and up. For children a nasal spray alternative will be provided.
Registered Nurse at Mayo Clinic Health System Allison Benzing said that vaccination is the best way to protect yourself this upcoming flu season.
"The benefits of receiving a COVID vaccine or a flu vaccine definitely outweigh the risks of actually getting either COVID or flu," Benzing said. "You're going to be way better off, better protected by getting your vaccination."
In addition to flu vaccines, Mayo can also provide the COVID Bivalent vaccine booster. The new booster provides full coverage to each COVID variant.
For more information on the flu shot clinic, click here.