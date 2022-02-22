Mayo Clinic Health System plans new 70 bed hospital in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System is building a new 70-bed hospital in La Crosse.
MCHS made the announcement Tuesday morning.
It would replace the current hospital facility.
The new six floor facility includes a surgical and procedural floor, new Family Birth Center, cardiac catheterization labs and interventional radiology, ICU and progressive care unit, endocsopy suites, and space for future growth.
The new hospital would go south of the current Cancer and Surgery building where there is a parking lot.
The helipad that is by the Cancer and Surgery building would relocate to the roof of the new hospital building.
"This is an historic day for our community, " said Paul Mueller, M.D., regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System in southwest Wisconsin in a statement. "Mayo Clinic Health System is a recognized leader in quality, safety and service. A new, state-of-the-art hospital will further enhance our ability to provide Mayo Clinic care to patients in this region and a great workplace for our staff."
"We are excited to be able to expand our use of telehealth, digital health and artificial intelligence technologies, along with design elements and efficiencies to support innovative care models and enhance the patient and staff experience for years to come," said Lisa Archer, R.N. chief nursing officer for Mayo Clinic Health System in southwest Wisconsin.
Construction is set to begin in mid-April. Completion is set for 2024.
Along with an expansion project at Mayo's hospital in Mankato, the total cost of both facilities is around $353 million.