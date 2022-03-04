Mayo Clinic: "Passive immunization" can help protect your newborn child from Covid-19

(WXOW) - A recent study conducted by the CDC suggested that being vaccinated against Covid-19 during pregnancy may not only protect the mother from the virus, but the child as well.
Data showed that babies whose mothers are vaccinated transfer over antibodies to the child through umbilical cord blood.
This transfer of antibodies is called "passive immunization" which can protect the child for up to six months after birth.
Mayo Clinic's Dr. Myra Wick hopes this new data will motivate mothers to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.
"This gives us another reason to encourage moms to vaccinate during pregnancy. We know that moms who are pregnant and get Covid typically will be sicker. They're at an increased risk for needing hospitalization." Dr. Wick said.
This vaccination process is not new to the medical field.
Dr. Wick compares this effect of passive immunization of the Covid-19 to the Tdap vaccine mothers receive.
"We vaccinate all women who are pregnant with Tdap regardless of when they were vaccinated previously." Dr. Wick continues, "The intention is to protect babies from pertussis for those first two months after they're delivered."
