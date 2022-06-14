Mayo doctors encourage men to be proactive about health

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On Tuesday, a panel of doctors with Mayo Clinic Health System encouraged men to be proactive about their health.
Seeking help and visiting doctors appears to be more difficult for men. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, men are twice as likely to wait multiple years between doctor visits as compared to women.
The panel consisted of several doctors from Mayo who specialize in Urology. The experts discussed ways to overcome health ailments before they become severe.
Many of the most common health conditions in men, such as low testosterone, prostate discomfort, and erectile dysfunction can be helped with early detection.
When discussing erectile dysfunction, one expert urged men to seek medical advice if the complication is persistent.
"Of those men that have problems, you know, a fair share of them will have underlying vascular problems, that is blood flow issues that will tell us that there is likely an impending event that's going to happen to the heart," said Tobias Kohler, M.D. with Mayo Clinic Rochester.
Kohler encouraged men to reach out with any medical concerns, whether physical or medical, to achieve a healthier life.
"You know take the initiative and say 'Listen, I just don't smile as much as I used to, everything makes me sad, I'm not sleeping well, I'm anxious.' These are all very treatable conditions, but somebody has to know about it to take the first step."