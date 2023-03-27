Medical Monday: Car Seat Safety

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Car seats are important for protecting children in a motor vehicle crash, but many car seats are installed incorrectly or not used long enough. Experts weigh in on this Medical Monday about what you can do to keep a child safe while in the car.
Megan Andersen with GHS says it's important to know the size and weight of your child so they fit properly in the car seats. She also adds booster seats are essential for kids being able to use a regular seatbelt.
Andersen says to go through a thorough check of the car seat manual and safety features every time.
Car seat checks will take place April-September from 3 to 6 pm at Morrie’s Auto Group locations. On the 1st Thursday of the month, they will rotate between Tomah, West Salem and Sparta locations. On the 3rd Thursday of the month, they will always be at the Onalaska location.
Click here to learn more about the car seat check up event happening through Gundersen Health System.