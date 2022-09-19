Medical Monday: Insight into childhood cancer cases

(WXOW) - For many families, cancer is a reality.
It's even more concerning when children have cancer.
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Pediatric Oncologist Dr. Toni Peters of Gundersen Health joined Daybreak for Medical Monday.
"It is rare compared to how often cancer is diagnosed in say, the older adult population," said Dr. Peters.
However, 45 to 50 children are diagnosed with cancer everyday in the U.S. according to Dr. Peters.
"That translates out to about one out of every 280 kids will develop cancer before they reach the age of 19," said Dr. Peters.
Modern medicine has come along way compared to the 50s and 60s when it was almost certain that a child would die to cancer.
"Now, when an individual shows up, and I have to tell them that their child has cancer, it very much depends on the type of cancer," said Dr. Peters. "But overall, survival is over 85% for all childhood cancer."
Pediatric cancer is often considered 'standard' at health systems across the U.S. Health care providers who treat childhood cancer provide the same therapy and treatment as each other.
