Medical Monday: Reducing exposure to sunlight

(WXOW) - This summer has been full of sunlight which means protecting your eyes and skin are crucial right now.

On Medical Monday, Dr. David Nash joined Daybreak to discuss proper protection and warning signs. 

Sunglasses are highly recommended during this time. Dr. Nash says to look for a sticker that says '100% UV Protection.' That sticker indicates the lenses will protect from the harmful rays. 

Dr. Nash says UV radiation is just a form light outside of the visible spectrum. 

"It's electromagnet radiation that has an energy that can pass through the top layer of your skin, the epidermis, so visible light reflects off and that's how we see color," said Dr. Nash.

UV radiation can penetrate through your skin and interact with your DNA or collagen. It can causes wrinkles and even cancer.

Long-term exposure can cause growths, cataracts, and cancer. 

Dr. Nash recommends big sunglasses or a hat. He adds anything to provide shade from that UV radiation will help. 

