Melanoma Monday: Raising awareness on the most serious skin cancer

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon, Houston
and Crawford Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee,
Crawford and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.

.The Mississippi River has crested in our hydrologic service area and
it will continue to slowly fall this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Monday evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding begins to threaten homes in the
Shore Acres area. Water begins to impact homes and businesses
along La Fond Avenue and Bainbridge Street on French Island. Water
begins to go over the road at Copeland Park with some water into
the ball parks. Water is near the bottom of the Pettibone Beach
shelter and water is nearly over the road at Houska Park near the
wastewater treatment plant. Water also begins to spread into
Riverside Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Monday was 14.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.2
feet this afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
14.1 feet on 06/26/1993.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Melanoma Monday: Raising awareness on the most serious skin cancer

  • Updated
  • 0
skin cancer
By Dustin Luecke

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Melanoma Monday falls on the first Monday of May, kicking off a month of skin cancer awareness.

Melanoma is not the most common form of skin cancer but is the most serious. According to Mayo Clinic, melanoma can begin appearing as a new mole or a change in pigmentation on the skin.

According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 100,000 people will be diagnosed with the disease this year.

Despite the new cases, one doctor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison says there are ways to keep those numbers from going up.

"Do the things we all want to do and should be doing outside but go early in the day, later in the day, " says Dr. Mark Albertini, an Oncologist at the UW Carbone Cancer Center. "Use sunblock of an SBF of 30 or higher, avoid blistering sunburns, wear a broad-brimmed hat."

Albertini also spends time as a researcher at the university. He says there have been several breakthroughs in treatment options once melanoma has been detected.

"In contrast to many years ago, where almost nothing would work, there are in fact now treatments that are helping many patients and even curing some patients once it's spread." said Albertini.

On May 20, UW Health hosts a free educational event on skin cancer and the research being done to combat the disease. For more information on in-person or online attendance options, visit uwhealth.org.

