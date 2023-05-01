Melanoma Monday: Raising awareness on the most serious skin cancer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Melanoma Monday falls on the first Monday of May, kicking off a month of skin cancer awareness.
Melanoma is not the most common form of skin cancer but is the most serious. According to Mayo Clinic, melanoma can begin appearing as a new mole or a change in pigmentation on the skin.
According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 100,000 people will be diagnosed with the disease this year.
Despite the new cases, one doctor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison says there are ways to keep those numbers from going up.
"Do the things we all want to do and should be doing outside but go early in the day, later in the day, " says Dr. Mark Albertini, an Oncologist at the UW Carbone Cancer Center. "Use sunblock of an SBF of 30 or higher, avoid blistering sunburns, wear a broad-brimmed hat."
Albertini also spends time as a researcher at the university. He says there have been several breakthroughs in treatment options once melanoma has been detected.
"In contrast to many years ago, where almost nothing would work, there are in fact now treatments that are helping many patients and even curing some patients once it's spread." said Albertini.
On May 20, UW Health hosts a free educational event on skin cancer and the research being done to combat the disease. For more information on in-person or online attendance options, visit uwhealth.org.