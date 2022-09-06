Mental Health Resources

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - WXOW wants you to know that you are not alone.
There are community resources you can turn to for help.
9-8-8 help line
The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential support for anyone experiencing a suicidal, mental health, and/or substance use crisis.
People of all ages who need help for themselves or a loved one can access the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by:
Calling 988 (multiple languages).
Sending a text message to 988 (English only).
Using the chat feature at www.988lifeline.org
Great Rivers 211: Dial 2-1-1 or (800) 362-8255
RAVE (Recovery Avenue--Mental health with peer support specialists)
Minnesota Farm and Rural Helpline: (833) 600-2670 or text FARMSTRESS to 898211
Area counties also offer crisis lines.
La Crosse County: (608) 784-HELP (4357)
Buffalo County: (888) 552-6642
Crawford County: (888) 552-6642
Jackson County: (888) 552-6642
Monroe County: (608) 269-8600 (M-F 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) All Other Hours: (608) 269-2117, Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Dept (Ask for crisis worker, dispatcher may ask questions about the situation)
Trempealeau County: (888) 552-6642
Vernon County: (608) 637-5210 (M-F 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) After hours: (608) 637-7007
Houston County: (844) 274-7472
Winona County: (844) 274-7472
Prevent Suicide Wisconsin has a full list of crisis lines for each county in the state
The Minnesota Department of Health Services has a list of crisis lines for tribes and each county in the state
Iowa Crisis Chat: (855) 325-4296 (Available 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 7 days a week)
Your Life Iowa: (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. For times when Iowa Crisis Chat is not available.
The Trevor Project: LGBTQ youth can call 1-866-488-7386
LGBT National Hotline: 1-888-843-4564 (M-F 2 p.m.-11 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.)
Trans Lifeline: 1-877-565-8860
If you need help and are uncomfortable calling someone or aren't able to, there are different ways to reach out.
You can text 'HOME' or 'HOPELINE' to 741-741. The number for the National Hopeline Network is (800) 784-2433 (SUICIDE)
Veterans can text: 838255. There's also the Veterans Crisis Line website
There are also live chats online through I'm Alive and Lifeline Chat
If you're having trouble asking for help you can print 'Help Cards' from suicidal.com. The cards provide a scripted message that you can just fill out and hand to an adult.
You can also turn to 'Now Matters Now'. The website offers videos on other people's experiences, mindfulness techniques, and coping skills.
Befrienders Worldwide provides suicide counseling and support.
Take 5 To Save Lives has resources on how you can help those that may be struggling and five steps you can take to help be a part of a movement to save lives.
Prevent Suicide Wisconsin has information on where to find help for those in need, family members, and survivors.
NAMI or the National Alliance on Mental Illness has resources available for people Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa.